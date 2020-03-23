Minot man discusses living in Canada amid coronavirus concerns

Minot's Eric Thoemke was allowed to cross the U.S.-Canadian border while not showing COVID-19 symptoms, but he's still playing it safe.

"Last week it was worrisome because I had no idea what was going to happen, and I'm in Winnipeg. I'm in a foreign country," said Thoemke.

Thoemke is visiting his girlfriend in Winnipeg, and they've been able to limit time in public areas to making short trips to grocery stores for the last week and a half.

"It's really important for people to take it serious. Understand that you could literally could be the walking virus, and so [be] careful around your parents and around your elders. Be cautious of that, and understand that your actions may affect something without you even meaning to do it," Thoemke said.

Thoemke says he'll have to take new steps if the outbreak gets worse.

"I think if something serious was to happen, I would probably go back to America just to be safe. I understand [American healthcare better]. We want it to be over as fast as possible, and from a global perspective we want our economies to thrive," Thoemke said.

The U.S.-Canadian land border was closed to all non-essential travel Friday at midnight. The Dunseith Port of Entry tells Your News Leader that Thoemke can re-enter the United States since he is an American citizen and has been self-quarantining with no symptoms.