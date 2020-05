The Minot Police Department arrested a 56-year-old Minot man after a homicide Monday morning. Police were called to the Northwest Minot Hotel around 6:45 a.m. and found a man with multiple stab wounds.

Community Ambulance transported the victim to Trinity Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police arrested Milo Whitetail for Murder.

The name of the victim is being withheld to give family time for notifications. The incident remains under investigation.