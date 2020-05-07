Minot longterm care salon suit expanded over governor's authority

A lawsuit filed against Gov. Doug Burgum regarding the closing of an in house hair salon in an assisted living facility has been taken a step further.

Somerset Court, LLC, filed a lawsuit against Burgum last month after an executive order due to COVID-19 closed its in house hair salon.

Now, that same lawsuit is questioning the governor's right to issue an order to put someone out of business.

Somerset Court, LLC, filed the lawsuit against Burgum and State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte.

The lawsuit stemmed from the in-house hair salon being closed under the governor's executive order during COVID-19.

After the court denied the order for a temporary restraining order to allow the salon to continue, the parties filed an amended complaint this week calling into question the authority of the governor to restrict a person’s right to earn a living through a legal occupation.

An analysis conducted by the legislative council earlier this week found that the governor's orders may have overstepped his authority.

“Their conclusion is, that it looks unlikely that the governor had the authority to actually shut down businesses. And that that statute which relates to this does not give him that authority and instead the legislature or other entities may have that authority to restrict for health reasons,” said Lynn Boughey, attorney for Somerset Court, LLC.

A hearing has yet to be scheduled in the district court docket on the lawsuit, and it may go to the State Supreme Court for certification.

Your News Leader reached out to the Governor's office who declined to comment on pending litigation.

