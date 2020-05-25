Minot leaders rethinking reopen plan for city facilities

Minot leaders say they are rethinking their plans of reopening city facilities in light of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

At the last Minot Press conference Mayor Shaun Sipma said most if not all city buildings including city hall meetings would open early June.

Now a spokesperson for the city said that may be pushed back to June 8, at the earliest.

When city buildings do reopen, Sipma said the city will follow North Dakota smart restart guidelines

For More information on the guidelines visit the nd.gov website

