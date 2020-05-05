Minot leaders lay out priorities ahead of 2021 budget process

Minot's Finance Director and interim City Manager David Lakefield updated the council on budget priorities at Monday night's meeting.

The list included several main priorities for the city including safety advisories, public transparency and investing in human capital.

The list combined by city department heads also includes maintaining infrastructure and committing to long term projects like flood control.

Aldermen gave their opinions on the proposed budget priorities.

“The couple points that I would invite consideration of are control cost, control cost, control cost. If we have cash save it,” said Minot Alderman Josh Wolsky.

Improving technology to maintain transparency and budget management were also listed as priorities.