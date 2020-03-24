Minot leaders, healthcare officials address COVID-19 response

Minot, Ward County, and health leaders came together to present new information on how they will deal with the coronavirus going forward.

Lisa Clute with First District Health said there is a new protocol from the North Dakota Department of Health on who can be tested for COVID-19.

“Clinical features, and this is the thing that has changed a little bit, fever or two of the following signs and symptoms of respiratory illness with new or worsening onset and that's: cough shortness of breath sore throat chills and fatigue,” Clute said.

The group of local leaders plan to hold a press conference once a week to discuss the local response to COVID-19 until there is no longer a need to hold them.

For more information on how, where and if you should get tested visit the state health department website.