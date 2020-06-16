Minot leaders discuss recognizing LGBTQ month

The Minot City Council acknowledged the LGBTQIA plus community at Monday night's meeting.

Alderman Josh Wolsky said that last month Magic City Equality's executive board reached out to him asking that the month of June to be recognized as LGBTQ month.

Wolsky said the issue was important, and apologized that it had not been recognized yet, but said the council will make strides towards getting it done.

"In light of the Juneteenth acknowledgement which was totally appropriate I wanted to publicly let these folks know that this message did get through. I think this is an important issue for a number of different reasons we didn't get to it this year but I hope we will get to it in the future,” said Wolsky.

Pride month is a national celebration of the LGBTQ community, and commemorates the 1969 stonewall riots.

