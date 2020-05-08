Minot leaders address plans for returning to work amid COVID-19

Acting Minot City Manager David Lakefield recently updated the council on the city's return to work plan.

Lakefield said the city will follow state guidelines which include hygiene, cleaning and physical distancing.

“Employees are a little bit apprehensive in some cases about what our plan will be, and our message to them was that we're not just going to open the doors and everyone is going to rush back in. The return will be gradual,” said Lakefield.

Lakefield also said the Minot Public Library is working on a plan to open doors to a limited capacity.

