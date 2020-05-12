Minot hotels impacted by COVID-19, closure of Canadian border

The impact of COVID-19 on the tourism industry are being felt in Hotels across Minot.

With the cancellation of major events like Norsk Hostfest and now the North Dakota State Fair, hotels in the area are seeing a further decrease in guests. Most are having to change daily operations, and for some, close down completely.

Hotels in the Minot area are adapting to COVID-19 as best as they can.

"We're trying to keep our distance to make our staff feel safe and for the guests to feel safe," said Director of Sales, Jenny Knutson.

For the Sleep Inn hotel in Minot, those changes include closing their coffee bar, limiting certain amenities like staff access to rooms for cleaning, and even shutting down the arcade and indoor water park.

Knutson says the hotel is also having to restrict services they would offer to large groups, such as conferences and weddings.

"My brides are probably the hardest one. You know they're all crushed right now holding their hands and helping them through. Making them still stay positive that it's going to happen,” said Knutson.

Knutson says that most events have been pushed back rather than canceled with most events being scheduled in the fall instead of summer.

General manager Dennis Gumke said revenue for the hotel is still dropping.

"There's been a dramatic drop in revenue. It's unbelievable how it effects everything," said Gumke.

Gumke said that the hotel was hit hard by the border closure due to COVID-19.

"A lot of our business is from Canada and, you don't necessarily realize that on a day to day basis. But when the borders get closed down, it was just like a water tap being shut off, it just stopped," said Gumke.

Sleep inn was able to work on renovations to the hotel and the water park during closures.

But other hotels weren't so lucky.

The Kelly Inn Hotel in Minot decided to shut down the location in March due to COVID-19 and plan to reopen in June.

The U.S.-Canadian border will be closed off to non-essential travel at least through the end of this week.