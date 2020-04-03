Minot homicide suspect flees from U.S. Marshals in Milwaukee

A suspect in a Minot homicide case reportedly fled from U.S. Marshals in Milwaukee, Wis., Friday morning, causing a crash that killed a woman, according to WTMJ radio in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Police say the vehicle driven by the suspect collided with another vehicle with two passengers.

The other person in the car is in critical condition, according to WMTJ.

The status of the person sought after is unclear.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

