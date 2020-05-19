Minot healthcare leaders address low COVID-19 numbers

Health officials with First District Health Unit said Minot continues to report fewer positive COVID cases compared to other heavily populated cities in the state.

In the last week, the North Dakota Department of Health reported one new positive case in Ward County.

Lisa Clute with First District said she believes that residents acting quickly contributed to mitigation of the spread in the area.

“This community took it very serious very soon, because of that first case exposure. The other thing two is that we have been very, very, aggressive with contact tracing,” said Clute.

Clute said there is no firm data at this time to show why Minot is reporting lower numbers.

