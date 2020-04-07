Minot health officials outline latest COVID-19 response

Minot City and health leaders provided their weekly COVID-19 update... where it was revealed that a member of the Trinity Hospital staff tested positive after a shift last week.

The staff member experienced symptoms over the weekend and was tested by the hospital.

Following protocol the hospital and Department of Health went back 48 hours in the work week to trace any patient, public or staff contact.

The hospital has not had to quarantine any staff based on the risk assessment conducted.

Trinity health Vice President Randy Schwan says the infected staffer was also only in contact with 2 patients that have been notified.

“We've contacted patients that they had close contact with, there were two. And there were no staff that were involved in that same level of risk assessment that was conducted by both us and the Department of Health," Schwan said.

To help follow recommendations sent by the CDC to wear a face mask while out in public, Doctor Jeffrey Sather also walked through the proper steps of applying and disposing of face masks.

Important steps include washing your hands before you put it on, keep it on and not touching it again until you know you're ready to remove it.

"This is a filter just like you have in your furnace. When I go to take it off, remember it's a dirty filter, don't touch it. The most important thing is, how you don't touch this mask once you get it on and what you do with it afterwards,” Sather said.

Dr. Sather also says to avoid putting the mask on your forehead and around your neck.

He also says you should wash your hands before and after removing your mask and remove it by the straps, not by the mouthpiece.

