Minot health leaders encourage testing for COVID-19

In an effort to collect data to help track the spread of COVID-19, health officials in Ward County are encouraging everyone who can to get tested.

They are continuing to offer mass testing to the public to measure the spread of the virus through the area.

While Ward County is no longer in a state of emergency, Lisa Clute, Executive Officer with First District Health Unit said that continuing to test is crucial to assessing the risk to the community.

“This mass testing helps us assess the exposure within the community. So come on out for yourself and the community so that we know exactly where we're sitting at as far as COVID exposure,” said Clute.

A third mass testing event has already been planned in Minot next Fri., June 26 at the state fairgrounds from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.