Minot groups team up to support educators during Teacher Appreciation Week

Two groups in the Minot community are teaming up to honor educators with a virtual Teacher Appreciation Week.

Minot students like Hannah Foss have seen how teachers have helped them succeed before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They've meant a lot to me. They've definitely helped me grow as a student over the past few years. They really try their hardest to make sure you understand what you're learning. They have to do all this online stuff, and they have to plan more. They've definitely just done a really great job of it," said Foss.

Chelsea Gleich of Town & Country Credit Union said they wanted to do their part to give back with gift cards for teachers.

"Our teachers are making a really big impact right now through distance learning and helping our students adapt to this new normal to keep us all healthy," said Gleich.

Minot Public School Foundation Executive Director Danielle Rued said social media has helped take the place of in-person thank you's like hugs, notes and treats.

"Seeing their students post in the comments and the families and other communities write about how much they appreciate a certain teacher is going to be so amazing to them," said Rued.

Support continues to pour in on "Miss You Monday," the first of five themed appreciation days.

You can nominate your favorite teacher for a gift card by visiting the Town & Country Credit Union or Minot Public School Foundation Facebook pages.

Photo courtesy: Minot Public School Foundation

