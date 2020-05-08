Minot flower shops prepare for Mother's Day rush amid COVID-19

Local flower shops are getting ready for a busy Mother's Day weekend while also dealing with high demands during COVID-19.

Flower shops were allowed to stay open during the shutdown of other businesses and have stayed busy with more people ordering flowers instead of being able to make visits in person.

Flower Central owner Niki Brose says that Mother's Day has also increased the number of deliveries for her shop.

And they have managed to fill orders despite shipment delays due to COVID-19.

"We have to be a little more inventive you don't always get exactly what you've ordered. But, at least we have flowers. And people have been very understanding. Obviously if the airlines aren't flying from South America or Holland there's no way that our flowers are going to get here so that's been a little bit of a challenge,” said Brose.

Brose said the shop will be open this weekend for anyone looking for that last minute Mother's Day gift.

