Minot featured in Bank of America ad campaign

Two Minot filmmakers contributed video of the Magic City for a national Bank of America ad campaign.

Eric Thoemke and Matt Maldonado scoped out The Spot, Bray's Saddlery, Duane Carlson Stadium, and Minot International Airport among other locations. Thoemke said the commercial director was looking for vintage shots.

"It just was very cool, unique downtown kind of shot feel. It worked out pretty well there," said Thoemke.

Maldonado added that he was impressed with the final product that featured their work.

"I think it was really cool that we were able to film. It was a much bigger feel than what we had anticipated," said Maldonado.

The filmmakers said that Bank of America accepted footage from North Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska for the project.

You can find the commercial by searching "A Commencement for America" on YouTube.

