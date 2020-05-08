Minot family displaced in mobile home fire

A Minot family lost their home and a pet to a fire Friday, according to the Minot Rural Fire Department.

Assistant Chief Rob Knuth tells Your News Leader they received the call shortly before noon of a fire at a mobile home in the East Ridge Acres off of Valley Street.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames, and managed to have the brunt of the fire knocked down within 10-15 minutes, according to Knuth.

Everyone managed to escape, though a family dog was lost to smoke exposure.

Knuth said roughly 75 percent of the home was damaged.

Burlington Fire Department assisted.

