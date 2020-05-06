Minot downtown merchants weigh tough decisions as business gradually reopens

With Gov. Doug Burgum's executive order expiring last month, Minot-area businesses have some tough decisions to make when it comes to whether to reopen or stay closed.

For Minot shop owner Julie Filler, business has just returned to normal.

"I made the decision on Friday to go back to my normal business hours,” said Filler.

Filler who owns Inspired Interiors, reopened her downtown storefront after closing following reopening guidelines for the state.

Filler had to switch to online business while the brick-and-mortar store was closed by offering inventory on Facebook with the option of home delivery.

"Facebook is my friend and so we've just been posting things more than usual on Facebook," said Filler.

For other businesses though, reopening wasn't a matter of choice.

"It was just time, you know, I have bills to pay, new merchandise arriving,” said Oliver’s Attic boutique owner Jacqueline Field.

Field says the boutique offers clothing for special events, many of which will not be happening due to COVID-19.

"Of course this is supposed to be my season when I sell a lot of dresses: graduations, confirmations. And guess what, this year we're not going to have those so, I'm a little nervous,” said Field.

While some Main Street businesses have made the decision to reopen, others are choosing to stay closed, at least partially, for the time being.

Tiffany Craig, owner and manager of Charlie’s Mainstreet Café, said it wasn’t the right time to reopen fully.

"We want to open more than anyone, however, I felt that it was just too soon," said Craig.

Charlie's Main Street Cafe has been allowed to reopen its dining room under phase one of the states Smart Restart Guidelines, but Craig said staying within those guidelines might not be possible due to space.

"Charlies is a small space, so having to follow like, the six feet distance, those guidelines would be pretty much impossible during this time,” said Craig.

Craig was able to adapt and will continue to offer curbside delivery and home delivery until further notice, as Minot's downtown comes back to life, one store at a time.

Local businesses are encouraging people to shop local during this time, many are practicing social distancing, crowd control and taking extra time to sanitize.

