Minot downtown association hosting "Promdemic" for local high schoolers

The Minot Downtown Business & Professional Association is hosting a Promdemic event on June 17 and 18 to give students a chance to have a prom experience, after their traditional event was canceled due to COVID-19.

The maximum capacity is 360 students per night, separated across five venues that will be cleaned between each new group stopping in.

There will be food, games, and music across each spot with three professional photographers.

Kellie Sink is one of the event organizers, and she said that the team hopes to give attendees a great experience.

"The committee that put this together is pretty much doing all that they can to make it memorable. It's going to be more than a dance that they would have in high school when you do include the games and food that's catered from maybe places they haven't eaten before and checking out spaces like Regency Event Center that they maybe haven't been to before. All in all, it's going to be memorable," said Sink.