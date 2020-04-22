Minot community partners offering free grocery delivery during pandemic

Ward County is partnering with Minot Public Library to get groceries to those who may have trouble going out during coronavirus.

Volunteers pick up online orders placed through Cash Wise foods and Walmart.

You can place a delivery request on the City of Minot website.

Those with questions should contact the Minot Public Library at 852-1045.

Anyone who wants to volunteer to pick up groceries can do so on the Souris Valley United Way website.

Ward County Emergency Manager Jennifer Wiechmann says while this is available in Minot, deliveries to other cities may be limited.

"It's based mostly in Minot with 50 volunteers manning it, but there are limited volunteers available in Burlington, Velva, Surrey, Sawyer, Des Lacs, and Lansford," Wiechmann says.

The program also requires deliveries be scheduled two days in advance to give volunteers time to plan.

