Minot community honors Juneteenth Day

The Minot community came together Friday in word, song, and march, to honor Juneteenth Day for the second time in the city's history.

Friday’s event comes amid the ongoing racial tensions across the U.S., and calls for justice and equality.

This year's event almost didn't happen, but organizers banded together to make sure the community would mark the day.

Many members of the Minot community came out to show support for a celebrated moment in time Juneteenth.

Those who attended said it was important to show unity and solidarity during this time.

“The more people that come out the more united we get the bigger this can get,” said Perry Sinclair, who attended the event.

This is the second Juneteenth Day event in recent Minot history. Organizers say they nearly canceled the event due to COVID-19, but after the Death of George Floyd, they felt a need to raise awareness in the community.

“It's beyond belief that people would come out and sort of speak risk their lives to show support for our culture. To show support and stand in solidarity with us and what is going on and promote a better future. It means a lot. It's more than I can even explain,” said Felicia Perry, event organizer.

It all started at Minot City Hall where the North Dakota National Guard raised the Juneteenth flag at noon.

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma spoke about the importance of the day, before the crowd marched to Oak Park.

“it is that sense of pride that brings us here today that again to raise the freedom flag and strengthen our community,” said Sipma.

Parents who brought their children said the day was a history lesson for the kids.

“They need to know what they come from, what their history lines are and what the suffered through the importance of what this day means,” said Tara Mitchner, marcher.

The community honored the day with speakers, singing, food and activities.

Freewill donations at the event went to the Minot Area Homeless Coalition.

