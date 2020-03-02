Minot city leaders mulling emergency plan amid coronavirus concerns

The Minot City Council may soon be discussing putting together an emergency action plan in preparation for the coronavirus.

Alderman Josh Wolsky made the request, at Monday night’s meeting, in addition to asking the council to call in information from First District Health Unit, on what they plan to do if the virus makes its way to Minot.

Wolsky also suggested that the council make the city hall chambers available to First District, should they need to broadcast emergency health information.