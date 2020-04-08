Minot church offering parking lot prayer services

A parish in the Magic City is celebrating Good Friday in a creative way this year.

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church will move its annual service from the pews to the parking lot.

Worshippers will park in the south parking lot of the church and tune in to 91.1 FM in order to pray with the broadcast.

The Divine Mercy Chaplet service will take place this Friday at 3 pm.

Father Bruce Krebs said he is happy to provide a since of unity for parishioners and keep the tradition of prayer on good Friday going.

“Since we cannot meet together in the church, we thought this would be a good way for people to be able to join in, and doing something special on Good Friday, as a way of keeping their faith strong and also doing something in solidarity with other believers,” Father Krebs told Your News Leader.

Our Lady of Grace Catholic will also offer another parking lot service for Divine Mercy on Sunday, April 19.

