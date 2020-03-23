Minot business partners with local restaurants to feed families amidst job closings

As dozens of businesses shut down to prevent the spread of COVID -19, some residents are stepping up to support restaurants and families.

Dakota Kids Dentistry partnered with Buffalo Wild Wings to provide 200 families with meals.

They made an announcement on their Facebook page at 11 a.m. and minutes later, the parking lot was filled with cars.

Local residents said it was great to see businesses recognizing a need and taking care of it.

"I think it's great what you guys are doing for the community especially for some who has kiddos at home. It’s just a really good thing," said Jennifer Miller as she waited in line.

Reann Magandy a representative for Dakota Kids Dentistry said they wanted to find a way to help both families and local businesses.

"We want to build up people, empower them, and let them know we are here to help them get through this," said Magandy.

The dental office will partner with 14 more restaurants every day for the next two weeks.

"I know all the restaurants are appreciative of it. Some of them even said this is the difference between paying their employees another week or staying open," said Magandy.

Dakota Kids Dentistry will be doing the same thing Tuesday.

To find out more information, visit their Facebook page.