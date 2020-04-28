Minot business owners weigh options ahead of Friday

As North Dakota begins to gradually reopen for business, Minot businesses considered nonessential have some tough choices to make.

Business in North Dakota will begin the slow reopen this Friday, following the Governor's announcements this week.

But for Minot-area businesses where large people gather such as YogifyU, the owners will have to take into account health precautions.

“For the safety of our community as well as our instructors and ourselves, we've decided that we're going to stay virtual," said Hailey Bertsch, YogifyU co-owner.

The local yoga studio switched to virtual classes, and their success has allowed management to make the decision to keep the studio closed even after the executive order expires.

“At least through the month of May. To just let the businesses that are a little bit more essential to open prior to us with us still having the ability to be virtual, we're still there for them,” said Bertsch.

Other business owners are taking a different approach.

“We're excited to reopen, but we are taking safety protocols seriously,” said Eric Thoemke, Putt District co-owner.

The Putt District mini golf closed following the Governor's executive order.

“So we've been closed for about an month and a half right now. And that is tough on a local business, obviously we want to continue to pay our employees if we can. And so the support from everybody is big. Especially for the local businesses in the city," said Thoemke.

The Putt District is planning a soft reopen, but manager Debra Quakenbush said the owners already have plans in place to limit exposure to customers through shared items like balls and clubs.

“When people come in, we'll had them out, hand out the balls. And when they come back in they'll give them back to whoever's working, and we'll sanitize them and clean them and then go in and spray around each hole,” said Quakenbush.

Getting back to business, one day at a time.

As of Tuesday, 21 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ward County.

As North Dakota begins to gradually reopen for business, Minot businesses considered nonessential have some tough choices to make.

Business in North Dakota will begin the slow reopen this Friday, following the Governor's announcements this week.

But for Minot-area businesses where large people gather such as YogifyU, the owners will have to take into account health precautions.

“For the safety of our community as well as our instructors and ourselves, we've decided that we're going to stay virtual," said Hailey Bertsch, YogifyU Co-owner.

The local yoga studio switched to virtual classes, and their success has allowed management to make the decision to keep the studio closed even after the executive order expires.

“At least through the month of May. To just let the businesses that are a little bit more essential to open prior to us with us still having the ability to be virtual, we're still there for them,” said Bertsch.

Other business owners are taking a different approach.

“We're excited to reopen, but we are taking safety protocols seriously,” said Eric Thoemke, The Putt District Co-owner.

The Putt District mini golf closed following the Governor's executive order.

“So we've been closed for about an month and a half right now. And that is tough on a local business, obviously we want to continue to pay our employees if we can. And so the support from everybody is big. Especially for the local businesses in the city," said Thoemke.

The Putt District is planning a soft reopen, but manager Debra Quakenbush said the owners already have plans in place to limit exposure to customers through shared items like balls and clubs.

“When people come in, we'll had them out, hand out the balls. And when they come back in they'll give them back to whoever's working, and we'll sanitize them and clean them and then go in and spray around each hole,” said Quakenbush.

Getting back to business, one day at a time.

As of Tuesday, 21 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ward County.

-