Minot bar owner addresses coronavirus concerns

A Minot business owner is doing his part to ease his customer's fears in the wake of the growing concerns over the coronavirus.

Jon Lakoduk, who owns and operates "The Tap Room" and "Saul's" in Minot, posted a statement on social media Wednesday assuring customers he takes the threat of the virus seriously.

Lakoduk laid out his staff's cleaning guidelines, and some minor changes to daily practices, such as no more polishing of drinking glasses.

“With the COVID-19 virus on top of everybody's mind right now we just wanted to get out ahead of it and let people know what we do in our establishments, and it's no different from what we do every flu season and year round for that matter,” said Lakoduk.

Lakoduk said both bars use hospital-grade disinfectant and sanitize customer contact areas constantly.

He said he plans to install hand sanitizer for public use later this week.

