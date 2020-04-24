Minot assisted living facility challenges Governor's executive order in court

An assisted living facility in Minot is at the center of the first legal action against the state's COVID-19 executive orders.

Somerset Court in Minot has filed civil suit against Gov. Doug Burgum and the North Dakota Department of Health, over the executive order banning the use of in-house beauty salons for its residents.

The lawsuit comes a less than month after Burgum signed an executive order shutting down personal care providers, including hair salons and barber shops.

According to court records obtained by Your News Leader, the suit describes the Governor's order as “overboard, unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious.”

It also says that the facility “…limited the salon to one person at a time and has applied all other protocols as required by the health department and the governor's executive orders.”

The independent contractor and licensed cosmetologist employed by the Somerset Court was cited with an infraction by Minot police for continuing to work for residents in the on-site salon.

Director Dave Caldwell says having a licensed professional and designated area available is more a matter of safety than preference.

“Some of these people cannot wash physically wash their own hair. They rely on us to be able to do it. And it doesn't make any sense to us to not be able to use our salon that is designed specifically for their safety to be able do that, for one thing. And to be able to use the person who's most qualified to do that effectively and safely for those residents,” said Caldwell.

The North Dakota Long Term Care Association is asking the Governor for an amendment to the order to allow in-house salons at nursing homes and assisted living facilities to continue providing services.

“With so many changes going on now during the coronavirus of no activities, no interaction, no dining, no interaction of families, at least in person with hugs and kisses, we're doing it electronically. It was just one routine that we hated to take away from them,” said Shelly Peterson, President of the North Dakota Long Term Care Association.

Burgum refused to comment on the lawsuit at Thursday's press conference when asked about it, but offered this:

“We are deeply empathetic, but we also understand the rate of where we can have the highest and fastest rate of outbreak that could be fatal would be inside of a long-term care facility,” said Burgum on Thursday.

A hearing on the suit has yet to be scheduled.

The North Dakota Long Term Care Association is still in contact with the Governor's office about the status of the amendment.

