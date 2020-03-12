Minot-area healthcare providers meet amid presumed positive COVID-19 case

In the wake of the first potential case of COVID-19 in the state, medical providers in Minot were quick to respond.

First District Health Unit hosted local medical leaders Thursday afternoon about how to move forward.

The North Dakota Department of Health is already working to track down people who may have been in contact with the patient in Ward County.

Doctors at First District Health collected samples from the man and sent to them the Centers for Disease Control for further testing.

“Once the state has run a test and confirmed, the case is sent to the CDC for them to make the confirmation before it becomes official that, yes, this is a confirmed case,” said Dr. Casmiar Nwaigwe.

As of now, the patient is self-isolated and isn't counted as an official case yet. It can take up to 24 hours to get test results back.

Leaders are urging the public to stay calm, stay out of crowded areas, and continue to practice thorough hand washing.

