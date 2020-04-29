Minot-area food pantries receive assistance to serve community

Food pantries in Minot have been filling many needs in the community lately, and they recently just got some help of their own.

Some local food pantries received a sizable donation from a Minot organization, but some are still struggling to get the supplies they need.

The Minot Area Community Foundation awarded Our Lady of Grace Food Pantry, Lord's Cupboard Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels among other organizations nearly $30,000 in aid to keep helping families in need as a part of their COVID-19 Response Grant initiative.

“It's allowing them to serve more people. It's allowing them to stretch their resources a little bit farther and they can provide for those with the greatest needs within our communities,” said Jason Zimmerman, Minot Area Community Foundation president.

One recipient said they are happy to get the assistance, now grocery stores need to stay stocked.

“I got money, I got donations coming in to shop, but the I'm not able to get in big bulk like we usually do because it's just not available yet,” said Joyce Sand, Our Lady of Grace food pantry coordinator.

Sand said they need things like Mac N Cheese, peanut butter, and hamburger helper.

The food pantry at Our Lady of Grace serves an average of 120 families per week not including individuals.

