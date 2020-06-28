Minot animal shelter receives national grant

A non-profit in the Magic City received a national grant for their work taking in pets of those fleeing domestic violence situations.

The National coalition against domestic violence along with Bayer Animal Health awarded the Souris Valley Animal Shelter $2,500.

The shelter was one out of only 20 organizations to receive the grant.

The money will be used to support the emergency housing program that offers temporary housing to pets of substance abuse users, and those in domestic violence situations.

It also takes in neglected animals found on Minot Air Force Base and the pets of Minot airmen on short-term deployment.

“That was incredible news. We’re just this little rural shelter competing on a national level against national groups, and we got the grant,” said SVAS Executive Director, Shelbi Waters.

Waters said the money will help support the emergency housing program for the rest of the year.