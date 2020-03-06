Minot aldermen schedule special meeting amid hostile work environment allegations

A group of three Minot aldermen have called for a special meeting Monday afternoon regarding an accusation of a hostile work environment.

This is according to a spokesperson for the city and a meeting agenda sent out Friday.

The agenda indicates the council, "will consider a motion to retain outside, independent Counsel to conduct an investigation of an alleged hostile work environment.”

Specific details of the allegations are unclear, as well as which aldermen called the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday at 3:30 p.m. in the City Council chambers. It is open to the public, and there is no mention of an executive session on the agenda, meaning the entire meeting should be open to the public.