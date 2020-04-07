Minot aldermen practice social distancing for meetings

The Minot City Council monthly meeting Monday night looked a little more sparse, as some members opted to phone in to comply with social distancing advisories.

Aldermen Lisa Olson, Stephan Podrygula, Shannon Straight, and Paul Pitner all phoned in for the meeting.

The few aldermen who did attend sat at a six-foot social distancing gap, and that is not the only precaution the council took to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Certainly they are at least six feet apart, I also noticed some comments at the last council meeting. This microphone was washed before we came in. I do also want to note that every one that has spoken to you had washed their hands. There is a hand sanitizer right outside the entrance of city hall,” said John Zakian, Resilience Program Manager.

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma is still encouraging residents to watch the meeting online rather than attend in person.

The Council will continue to follow social distancing advisories.