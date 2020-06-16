Minot aldermen address concerns over Resilience Manager's rescinded resignation

Your News Leader is continuing to follow major developments at Monday night's Minot City Council meeting where the leader of the city's resilience program has walked back on his resignation, and now says he wants to stay.

The move raised concerns from aldermen on policy as well as the potential impact on last week's election.

Some Minot Aldermen were surprised to learn Monday night that John Zakian had changed his mind about resigning as the city's Resilience Manager.

"I'm disturbed that I never heard as one of seven people in the of a governing body of a decision or a desire to rescind that resignation," said Minot Alderman Stephan Podrygula.

At the previous City Council meeting on June 1, interim City Manager David Lakefield informed aldermen that Zakian intended to leave his position for a new opportunity working for the state of Texas.

But Monday night Alderman Josh Wolsky said that Zakian's plans had changed, an issue he said could cast doubt on Minot's recent election.

"I think there is a fair and reasonable amount of eye rolling that goes into what I have suggested as being a plausible scenario, but it is possible this could have affected somebody's vote," said Wolsky.

Zakian oversees the use of the $74.3 million the city was awarded through Housing and Urban Development as part of the National Disaster Resilience program.

When given the chance to speak, Zakian said while the Texas offer is still on the table, he is too committed to the city to leave now.

"The more I thought about it, the more I realized that I really am invested in the city of Minot. I am really invested in the CDBG-R and NDR programs. We have a number of programs that we have launched with your support and with your help that we need to move forward," said Zakian.

As a city employee, Minot's city attorney said that Zakian's employment falls under the responsibility of David Lakefield.

The council directed Lakefield to speak with Brian Billingsley, the Community Development Director, about moving the NDR program under his oversight.

“I have not had the opportunity to have an in person conversation with Mr. Zakian. I have spoken briefly with Mr. Billingsley. I guess I would like the opportunity to discuss that with both of them to see what that might look like and to develop a plan to bring that back,” said Lakefield.

Zakian's last day was scheduled for June 19.

No formal decision has been made at this time.

The council will meet again Wednesday.

