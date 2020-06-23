Minot alderman looks back on time on city council

Tuesday is the last day on the job for Minot Alderman Shannon Straight.

Voters in Minot elected Straight in 2016, and he has served four years on the Minot City Council.

He said he ran for a seat to make a difference in his hometown.

During his time in office he moved forward a number of important projects including utilizing the Community Facilities Fund to make upgrades to the Minot State University Dome, add improvements to the Roosevelt Park Zoo, and install security upgrades to Minot City Hall.

Straight said he is also proud of his work to make Minot more business friendly.

"If I think back on some of the proudest moments, one of the first things I talked about publicly was showing some pictures of outdoor seating in downtown Bismarck, and how we needed to kind of change our ordinances to make the business community and that issue a little more friendly,” said Straight.

Straight said the council still has a lot of work to do.

He would like to see the new council talk more openly about the budget, and continue to make improvements to the city to attract visitors.

“We have to continue to improve our facilities, but we also have to do a better job at branding the city of Minot and luring visitors to come here,” said Straight.

Straight said now that he has more time on his hands, he will use it to work on projects at home.

This is also the last day in office for Alderman Josh Wolsky, who declined to comment on his time on the council.

