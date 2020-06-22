Minot YWCA looks to expand to meet needs of community

The Minot YWCA recently applied for a grant to fund a campus expansion.

The non-profit applied for the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot, a Department of Defense program that helps the communities of military families.

The award ceiling for the grant is $25 million. The YWCA applied for $18 million.

Executive Director Meghan von Behren said the money will go towards a new building on the north side of town, since the current women and children's shelter near downtown is running out of space every day.

“Our building just can't meet the needs of not only the military families that come through here but also all the civilians, and so we thought this would be a great opportunity our capacity to serve the community,” said von Behren.

The Souris Valley Animal Shelter and Magic City Discovery Center also applied for the grant.

The city council will address the applications at Tuesday’s meeting.

