Minot Wins State Swimming and Diving Title

The Minot Magicians have won the 2019-2020 NDHSAA State Boy's Swimming and Diving team title with 468 points. Century would finish second with 248 points.

Mandan would round out the top five with 175 points. Dickinson would finish tenth, Legacy would finish eleventh, Williston would finish twelfth​, with Bismarck finishing in fourteenth.

Century High School's Chris Birnbaum was named Senior athlete of the year and Mandan coach Ralph Manley was named the 2019-2020 coach of the year for Boy's Swimming and Diving.