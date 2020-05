Minot and Ward County leaders will hold their final weekly joint COVID-19 press conference Tues., May 26 at 2:30 p.m.

Ward County Emergency Manager Jennifer Weichmann announced that Tuesday’s conference would be the second-to-last one, citing a decline in need for continuing conferences.

For the past couple of months, Minot and Ward County political leaders as well as healthcare providers, school administrators, and law enforcement on the Minot-area response to COVID-19.