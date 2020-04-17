Minot, Ward County authorities investigating spike in drug overdoses

Minot Police say they have seen a spike in drug-related overdoses and deaths, and are working with the Ward County Drug Task Force to investigate.

Police say since the beginning of the year, they have responded to 29 overdoses due to suspected heroin and fentanyl-laced heroin, as of Friday afternoon.

They say five of the victims lost their lives.

Police say they are working in conjunction with the Task Force to track the source of the drugs, in an effort to stem the flow.

Police urge members of the public to seek help if they or someone they know is struggling with addiction.

Residents can call 211 for the Community Resources Helpline or the 24-hour Emergency Crisis Line at (701) 857-8500.

They say calls are confidential and do not involve law enforcement.

