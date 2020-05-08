Minot WWII veteran reflects on meaning of VE Day

There aren't many members of the so-called "Greatest Generation" left, so when we get the chance to speak with them, we take advantage of it.

Minot's Lynn Aas fought, and survived Word War II.

VE Day may have taken place 75 years ago, but one man at the center of America's response—Minot's Lynn Aas—remembers it well.

Lynn's current home in Minot is restricted to visitors, but we were able to speak with him over Zoom.

“It was not until the United States got into the battle, along with the Australians, New Zealand, and the Canadians, that we were able to get control of what was going on,” said Aas.

Aas earned the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for his service, including surviving a rough glider landing and a shrapnel attack.

While the world celebrated VE Day, Aas was recovering from his wounds in a hospital.

The staff, the nurses, and the doctors celebrated and I just couldn't look over the fence and see what they were doing,” he said.

Lynn had the chance to return to Europe for the anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, and reflected on what was going through his mind when he visited with the people of Europe.

These people were, and they still are, extremely grateful for what the Americans did because they were helpless at that time.

The legacy of his service is not lost on the next generation.

“The WWII generation saved the world from being overcome by tyranny, so I’m thankful every day about that, and I’m thankful every day for my dad,” said Dave Aas, Lynn’s son.

Honoring the greatest generation and the role they played in liberating Europe, 75 years later.

Lynn Aas will be celebrating his 99th birthday next month.

