Minot, Surrey communities to honor Todd Magnuson with drive-by visitation

Members of the Minot and Surrey communities will honor the life of a well-known teacher and coach Thursday with a special drive-by visitation ceremony at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds.

Todd Magnuson passed away unexpectedly March 27 at the age of 56.

Magnuson taught and coached basketball at Jim Hill Middle School, Surrey Public School, and Minot High School. He also coached the Minot Magic traveling youth basketball team.

Due to state and CDC recommendations regarding services, the Magnuson family will host a drive-by visitation Thurs., April 2 at the fairgrounds from 4-7 p.m.

Those who wish to attend and pay their respects to the family should use the Burdick Expressway entrance, and exit on 4th Avenue. The family will be by the State Fair Center.

A service for Magnuson will be held at Hope Lutheran Church in Surrey Fri., April 3 at 11 a.m., and the public can watch the stream of the service online for two weeks.

You can find the obituary for Todd Magnuson in the link attached to this story.

Magnuson’s death is unrelated to COVID-19.