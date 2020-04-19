Minot State virtual dialogue to address privacy amid COVID-19

Despite campus closures due to COVID-19, Minot State University is still working to foster conversations in the community.

The University will continue its Campus and Community Dialogue series by hosting “Surveillance: your Privacy matters or not?”

This event will take place on Wednesday April 22nd, from seven to nine p.m.

Instead of meeting in person, the event will be streamed live on the MSU Facebook page, with a panel of MSU professors taking questions and comments in real time over Zoom.

MSU Professor Robert Kibler says the speaking event helps encourage discussions on topics where opinions may differ.

“The premise of these dialogues is that everyone enters into the discussion with a basic belief in civility. That's, we'll listen to people who say things and think things other than we do,” Kibler said.

People are encouraged to comment on the live stream. The panel will be moderated and comments and questions discussed in real time.