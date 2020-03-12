Minot State to hold remote instruction for two weeks, campus to remain open

Minot State University will shift on-campus, in-person classes to remote instruction for two weeks following spring break amid concerns over COVID-19.

The campus will remain open, though there will be no face-to-face classes March 23-27 and March 30-April 3.

Faculty will decide how to use technology so students can continues their education.

MSU Beavers Athletics will continue with their seasons as scheduled.

The university will continue to monitor the situation and may adjust course as needed.

As of now, the university plans to resume face-to-face classes April 6.

