Minot State students, school administrators react to remote classes

Minot State University recently announced that they will be shifting classes online once students return from spring break in light of a presumed positive COVID-19 case in Ward County.

Students told Your News Leader they were not surprised to hear the news of classes transitioning online.

On campus, there are also things like hand sanitizing stations and health tip posters all urging students practice good hygiene.

Friday is the last day before spring break for Minot State students like Jordyn Clapper.

"I have some friends that are road tripping down to Texas. They leave this afternoon," Clapper said.

But when students return it will not be to the traditional classroom.

The university announced Thursday they will be shifting to online classes for two weeks after the end of the break.

"I think a lot of us were preparing for it because other universities were doing it in Minnesota, and I have some friends there that were talking about it, so I wasn't at all shocked that they were going to start doing that," Clapper said.

School administrators say this was the right move.

“Not having these large numbers of students all congregating on a campus, that’s our hope that we will minimize any effects of this pandemic,” said Dr. Steven Shirley, president of MSU.

MSU athletics have also been suspended in light of the virus.

"At least until the end of March there will be no games there will be no practices for any of the 16 teams in the athletic conference," Shirley confirmed.

In addition to social distancing, the university has also been taking other steps to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We added 80 hand sanitizing stations that we added here in the last week or so,” Shirley said.

As of now, the university is sticking with April 6 as the day that face-to-face classes will resume, but they will continue to monitor the situation and will adjust course if they have to.

