Minot State students begin online instruction

Minot State University is adjusting to new policies put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The students began online classes Tuesday and residents have been asked to vacate the dorms by the end of the month.

Empty classrooms, sidewalks, and residence halls make up the once-buzzing Minot-State campus.

"Unfortunate situation that we have to deal with right now," said MSU student Devan Shumway.

Students began their first day of online learning Tuesday.

"Kinda like build the course again from the ground up,because they have to post all the homework online and they have to post tests and quizzes and stuff like that," said Shumway.

Professors say they are getting creative and hope to make the online experience as positive as they can.

"Things like voice thread and discussion boards and things like that so I just think it gives a lot of flexibility to learning and allows people to meet in smaller groups rather than a large whole group," said Dan Conn, professor.

School administrators also made the decision to close residence halls and relocate students.

They said it was a tough decision to close most of the campus, but the health and safety of students is their number one priority.

"The choice that made the most sense from a health and safety standpoint for our students and for our faculty and staff certainly for the broader community of Minot as well," said Dr. Steven Shirley, MSU President.

School administrators say summer courses will also only be offered online.

They hope to return to traditional classrooms for the fall semester.

The deadline to move out is March 30, though school administrators stress that no one will be kicked out the dorm.

Anyone who needs help to relocate or has questions is encouraged to email MSU housing.