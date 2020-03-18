Minot State student in precautionary self-quarantine after studying abroad in Czech Republic

Minot's Brenna Tschetter had to return home from studying at the University of Economics, Prague and self-quarantine due to the coronavirus. She's not feeling sick, but is self-quarantining to be sure.

"Usually by this time symptoms would be popping up, and I feel completely fine. Every person's different. Symptoms can pop up whenever, so you stay for the full 14 days and make sure everything's good," Tschetter said.

Tschetter's aunt packed her Toyota with supplies for three weeks. Then her grandparents dropped off the car so she could drive to her family's cabin to avoid human contact since getting off the plane in Minot last Friday.

Although she won't be seeing them for a while, she knows how to keep in touch.

"There's so many ways of communicating with people nowadays that I've been totally fine... I know I'm going to see them in a couple weeks, so I've been good," Tschetter said.

Tschetter said she looks forward to visiting the sites in Prague she didn't get to see once the environment is determined to be safe.

"It really stinks... I was super bummed. There [were] lots of tears shed. I actually studied abroad with my cousin... I know that this is bigger than me. It's for the good of our world, so I just know that it was the right thing to do. It's not about me at this point," Tschetter said.

An experience of a lifetime, put on hold.

Tschetter said she had completed five-and-a-half weeks out of the 16-week program.