Minot State University remembers the life of Wes Luther

Wes Luther left a lasting legacy at Minot State University.

"I think it'd be hard to find somebody that was more of a supporter of Minot State athletics than Coach Luther. He had so much time involved at Minot State," said MSU Men's Basketball Coach Matt Murken.

Luther oversaw the building of the MSU Dome during his tenure as Athletic Director. His former teammate Henry Milkey says he carried himself well.

"They knew day one when they met with Wes Luther, they were going to do it the right way. He would not do anything under the table. People were impressed with Wes," said Milkey.

Rick Hedberg, MSU Vice President for Advancement and the former Athletic Director, says being an MSU Beaver meant something to Luther.

"He had offers from a lot of different places to go play. It was a different era, but he wanted to stay close to home. He was a Beaver, through and through," said Hedberg.

Wes Luther was 90 years old. A private service will be held this Thursday at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, and it can be viewed online for two weeks.

A public graveside service will be held at noon on Thursday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Those attending are asked to practice social distancing.

Memorials are preferred to the Wes Luther Endowment Fund at MSU, the MSU Beaver Boosters, Christ Lutheran Church, or the donor's choice.

A more public celebration will be held later this summer.

