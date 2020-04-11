Minot State offices turn to virtual support

Groups at Minot State University are continuing to support students despite the campus being forced to implement remote instruction.

The office of International Programs and MSU Life are both offering online events for students designed to keep them connected and involved.

The offices are using social media and Zoom meetings to connect through things like weekly virtual tea and show and share and international trivia.

The international programs director Libby Claerbout says the university is committed to supporting students, even from a distance.

“Even though there's this huge crisis and this pandemic is effecting everybody and it's so stressful, the University has really tried hard to kind of be a calm amongst the storm," Claerbout said.

Virtual interactions from both offices will be available for the rest of the semester.