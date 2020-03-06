Minot State offers cybersecurity major

Minot State University is in the process of giving their students the option to study cybersecurity.

The major will require 84 hours of course credits from topics including computer science, cybersecurity and math courses.

Six new courses will be added to complete the requirements for the major.

The university believes the degree will offer students more job opportunities.

University math and computer science department Chair Scott Kast says the department has offered cybersecurity classes before and says that student interest is what made them decide to expand it to a major.

“Over the last year, year or two, we had started offering one cybersecurity type class per year and students started liking it and then we started looking into it more and figured out that this is a need in the community," said Kast.

There will also be a minor option. The classes will be available starting this fall.

