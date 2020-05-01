Minot State music students continue their lessons online

Online education has been quite a change at the Minot State Music Department.

"It's been a big adjustment. The instructors have been very helpful to make sure that we're informed of what we need to be doing," said Trent Hunskor, music education student.

Hunskor said he sees lesson times dwindle without in-person communication.

"A lot of the time we just record and then send in our videos, and then they'll critique us over those videos. So lessons now instead of lasting an hour they can last anywhere to just 10 minutes to the full hour," said Hunskor.

He said he misses the camaraderie of working together on songs.

"One of the biggest joys is to be around the music department and being inspired from each other. There's just not as big a sense of community as there is in the music department. It's more difficult to stay connected and fired up to create friendly music making," said Hunskor.

Hunskor is a Newburg graduate and wants to teach at a Class B school when he finishes his education at Minot State.

Video/photo courtesy: Trent Hunskor