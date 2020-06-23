Minot State ed majors switch to virtual learning, teaching

With the school year coming to an end, education majors at Minot State University have begun putting everything they've learned to practice.

During a time when face-to-face interactions with students are crucial, the teachers of tomorrow are having to change the way they get experience this semester. Minot State education students have had to switch completely to virtual learning and virtual teaching.

Education majors at MSU have had to take their lesson plans online.

Instead of being in classrooms with students, they are now offering virtual lesson plans for grades Kindergarten through six.

The lessons include topics like social studies, math and science and include prerecorded lectures, worksheets and activities.

Education student Morgan Hennessy says that while education majors are taught about online tools, they are trained to teach in person instead of completely online.

“You take one class sand it's just a little bit of a techy class and just shows you basically things like Zoom and Google classroom and all the tools that you can use inside your classroom. But that class wasn't for that to be your classroom,” said Hennessy.

Kathy Hintz, an education and kinesiology professor at MSU, says that while students did not get the chance to work on in-person teaching as scheduled, they were still able to gain valuable experience by going fully virtual.

“Going into student teaching some of our student teachers are a little nervous about what that'll look like for them. They didn't have that experience with classroom management for example. But they did get a jumping into the deep end of technology in ways that they didn't expect,” said Hintz.

Hennessy said that while she's grateful for the learning experience, teaching online is nothing like being in person.

“When you're not able to do that one on one and you're not able to get the connections with the students it's really hard to create a lesson for everybody,” said Hennessy.

Hintz said she hopes students will be able to continue their practicum in person in the fall semester.

The lesson plans will be available online until mid-August and they are free for the public to use. You can find the link attached to this story.

